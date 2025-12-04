Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $94.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.1429.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. The trade was a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,496. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,713 shares of company stock worth $7,791,047. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,625,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,116,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,931,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Docusign has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

