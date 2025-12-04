BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

BETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE BETA opened at $29.58 on Monday. BETA Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

