Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives $54.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.5833.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 5.6%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

