Insider Buying: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Major Shareholder Buys $2,550,000.00 in Stock

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sc Capital Ii Sponsor Llc purchased 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nukkleus Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of NUKK stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Nukkleus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -6.75.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nukkleus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Nukkleus in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nukkleus during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NUKK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nukkleus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nukkleus

Nukkleus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.