Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.23 Million Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,014 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $479,858,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Nucor by 219.7% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $162.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

