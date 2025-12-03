Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,114,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 612,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CNP
CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.
CenterPoint Energy Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CenterPoint Energy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.