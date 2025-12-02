Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pcs Edventures!.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.1120. Pcs Edventures!.Com shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 184,751 shares.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Trading Up 2.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Pcs Edventures!.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pcs Edventures!.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pcs Edventures!.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.