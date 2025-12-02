Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives $104.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Q. New Street Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

NYSE Q opened at $77.90 on Friday. Qnity Electronics has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Qnity Electronics

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan acquired 3,240 shares of Qnity Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.30 per share, with a total value of $250,452.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,452. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

