Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $46.33

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.3333.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,656.72. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

TWST stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.24. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

