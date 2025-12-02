Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $33.50

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Research raised MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
MediWound Price Performance
MDWD stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.22. MediWound has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.18% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
