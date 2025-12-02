Brokerages Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT at $33.50

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Research raised MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 136,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 78,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 749,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 341,993 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDWD stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.22. MediWound has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.18% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

