Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives $74.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

CXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 141.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

