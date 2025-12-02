Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.34 and traded as low as GBX 96.10. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 97, with a volume of 15,366 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.
Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (21.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Portmeirion Group PLC will post 52.5900016 earnings per share for the current year.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
