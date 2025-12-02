Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $101.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 47.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $507,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

