BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.4 million. BOX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.280- EPS.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. BOX has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $144,586.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 497,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,982.65. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,612,431.56. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 22.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 67,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

