TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 16505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14. The company has a market cap of C$29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 108.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.