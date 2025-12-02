Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 8.84, with a volume of 257815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

Star Energy Group Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) EPS for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Star Energy Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Frances Ward bought 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £449.33. 47.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.