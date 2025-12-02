Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 8.84, with a volume of 257815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.
Star Energy Group Stock Down 1.8%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of £11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.20.
Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (2.97) EPS for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.
