Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 and last traded at GBX 82, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.9%
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
