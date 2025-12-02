Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.49, with a volume of 87717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 million and a P/E ratio of 0.09.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

