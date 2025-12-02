Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 and last traded at GBX 0.90, with a volume of 669484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88.
Chill Brands Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.
Chill Brands Group Company Profile
Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets.
