Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,277,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 314,417 shares.The stock last traded at $175.4260 and had previously closed at $176.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

