Swiss National Bank Buys 96,300 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,821 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of ADT worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 4,624,120 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ADT by 97.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $209,439,000 after buying an additional 12,182,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ADT by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADT by 86.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

