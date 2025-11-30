Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in WillScot were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 69.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on WillScot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

WSC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

