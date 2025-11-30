NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

