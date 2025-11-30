Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $2.95 Million in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 35,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.2%

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

