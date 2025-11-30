Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Reddit worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth $7,077,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $36,380,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 48.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the period.

Reddit Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.03. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.81, for a total value of $3,506,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,669,477.98. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,238,354.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,613 shares in the company, valued at $13,027,672.84. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 406,370 shares of company stock valued at $85,827,004 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

