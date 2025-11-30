Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 10th

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 9.1% increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $407,563.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,148.56. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. This represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,863 shares of company stock worth $6,572,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $55,030,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after purchasing an additional 592,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 241,160.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 429,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,237,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after buying an additional 322,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

