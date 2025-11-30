iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leslie Global Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,418,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

