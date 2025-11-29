Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Increased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 158,233 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 262.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE D opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.