TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of TopBuild worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $456.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.