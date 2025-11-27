Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novartis stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

