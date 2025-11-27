Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Option Care Health stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after buying an additional 989,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after buying an additional 235,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This trade represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.