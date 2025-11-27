Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5%

LOW stock opened at $241.74 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

