Choreo LLC Sells 3,573 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:GEV opened at $590.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.26.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.