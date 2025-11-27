Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,669,000 after buying an additional 72,531 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock valued at $290,780,281. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

ANET stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

