Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

About Representative Cisneros

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

