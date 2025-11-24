Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UFP Industries stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 10/21/2025.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $91.47. 505,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in UFP Industries by 118.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $74,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after acquiring an additional 568,741 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,962,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 209.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.