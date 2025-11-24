3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). In a filing disclosed on November 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in 3M stock on October 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3M alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 10/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 9/22/2025.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on 3M from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total value of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.