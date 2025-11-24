RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RPM International stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

RPM International stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.18.

In other RPM International news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $40,376.25. Following the sale, the director owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,303.26. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

