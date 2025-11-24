Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 147,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,710.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

