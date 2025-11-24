Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $14.50 Million in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 975.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.