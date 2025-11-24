Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $14,377,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 165.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.81 and its 200-day moving average is $359.60. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $266,267.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,291.54. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,904 shares of company stock worth $25,379,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

