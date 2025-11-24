Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $9 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

