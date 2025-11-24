Intellus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFZ. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

