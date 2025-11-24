Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,270 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $28.50 on Monday. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

