Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 452.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,454 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after purchasing an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

