Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 586,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

