Intellus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,652,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 252,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 382,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

