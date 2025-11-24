Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.