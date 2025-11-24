Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $535,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $141.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

