Intellus Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.7%

BATS MTUM opened at $237.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

